Nayax (NYAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.93 million. On average, analysts expect Nayax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax Stock Down 1.0 %

Nayax stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nayax has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $714.49 million, a PE ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NYAX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NYAX

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.