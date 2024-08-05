NCR Voyix (VYX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect NCR Voyix to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.00 million. On average, analysts expect NCR Voyix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of VYX stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. NCR Voyix has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

