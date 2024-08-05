Needham & Company LLC Raises Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $94.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CL King initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Shares of MMSI traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.44. 113,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,004. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $90.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

