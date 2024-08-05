Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.70.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

SGHT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.76. 187,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,095. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.75. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. The business had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sight Sciences

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $70,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,446.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $31,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,738.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $70,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,446.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,840 shares of company stock worth $290,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 40.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.