Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $587.04 and last traded at $596.78. Approximately 1,236,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,922,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $613.64.

Specifically, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,415 shares of company stock valued at $47,477,222. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

Netflix Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $656.10 and a 200 day moving average of $614.70. The firm has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 4,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

