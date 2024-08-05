Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Increased to $219.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $216.00 to $219.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.16.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.56. The company had a trading volume of 125,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,695,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,861,521.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,436 shares of company stock worth $10,970,780. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

