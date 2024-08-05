Neuronetics (STIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Neuronetics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of STIM stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity at Neuronetics

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 50,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $45,907.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,324,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,272.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cascella purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

