Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Position Trimmed by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Nevro were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 341,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,498,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Nevro Stock Performance

Nevro stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a market cap of $332.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

