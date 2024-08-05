New York Times (NYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect New York Times to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. New York Times’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New York Times to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New York Times Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYT opened at $52.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.06. New York Times has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38.

New York Times Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

