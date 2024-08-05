Nextdoor (KIND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Nextdoor to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, analysts expect Nextdoor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KIND stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.10. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

