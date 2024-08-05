NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.15

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.15 and last traded at $70.15, with a volume of 357266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

NIKE Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

