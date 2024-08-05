NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get NiSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Up 0.2 %

NI opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.