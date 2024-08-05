Niu Technologies (NIU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.
Niu Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.47.
Niu Technologies Company Profile
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.
