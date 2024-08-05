NN (NNBR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. NN had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. On average, analysts expect NN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NN Price Performance

NNBR stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $178.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NN has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on NN in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti sold 236,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $741,366.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Featured Articles

