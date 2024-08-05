NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.46.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$4.95 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$3.89 and a 12 month high of C$7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

