Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $42.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $2,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,214 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 212,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

