Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,485,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.99. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $5,406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after purchasing an additional 978,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Articles

