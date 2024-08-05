Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $10.17. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Novavax shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 2,465,452 shares changing hands.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NVAX
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Novavax by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 214.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novavax Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.99.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Novavax
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Warren Buffett Just Sold Half His Stake in Apple Stock
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Put Option Volume Means a Bullish Future for Marriott Stock
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Newmont Stock: Stake a Claim in the World’s Largest Gold Miner
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.