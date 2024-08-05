Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $10.17. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Novavax shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 2,465,452 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Novavax news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Novavax by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 214.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

