Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stake Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 29,649.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 330,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 329,700 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NUS opened at $10.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

