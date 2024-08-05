Nutrien (NTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, analysts expect Nutrien to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nutrien Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $47.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $69.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
