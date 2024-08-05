Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised Nutrien from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.39.

NYSE:NTR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 411,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,553. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,012,000 after buying an additional 570,912 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,381,000 after buying an additional 239,578 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after buying an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,816,000 after buying an additional 50,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after buying an additional 2,050,358 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

