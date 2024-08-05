Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NCDL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. On average, analysts expect Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.