NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 7.7% After Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $90.69 and last traded at $99.04. Approximately 219,030,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 454,561,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.27.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,960,723 shares of company stock worth $594,975,341. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.59.

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.11. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

