NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $107.27, but opened at $92.07. NVIDIA shares last traded at $99.17, with a volume of 135,809,703 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,960,723 shares of company stock valued at $594,975,341. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.59.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 696.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 829.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NVIDIA by 892.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,773,914,000 after buying an additional 42,025,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 741.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,008,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,942,652,000 after buying an additional 35,255,679 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

