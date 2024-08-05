Nyxoah (NYXH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.49%. On average, analysts expect Nyxoah to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYXH stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.07. 4,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,048. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $201.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

NYXH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

