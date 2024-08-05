Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCSL. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.42.

OCSL opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

