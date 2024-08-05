Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.99

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.99 and last traded at $54.99, with a volume of 299996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

