OceanaGold Co. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.69.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$3.40 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.05.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.014 dividend. This is an increase from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

