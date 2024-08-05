Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. On average, analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 6.8 %

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 354,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.30. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

