Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,332,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 559,329 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,915,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 315,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 67,650 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $2.42 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

