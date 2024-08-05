OGE Energy (OGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $39.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OGE. Argus cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OGE

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.