Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Acquires $16,200.00 in Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) Director Sarah B. Golden acquired 900 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,588 shares in the company, valued at $136,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPOF traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.97. 835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Old Point Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Point Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,861 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 116,015 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial comprises approximately 4.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 14.19% of Old Point Financial worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

See Also

