Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMCL. Barclays raised Omnicell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.26, a P/E/G ratio of 108.76 and a beta of 0.80. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 82,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,200,000 after acquiring an additional 80,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

