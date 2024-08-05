Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Open Text traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 242532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

OTEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

