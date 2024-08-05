Oppenheimer Cuts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $145.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.67.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.88. 113,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,644. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.25. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.71 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. The company had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,311,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,793,000 after purchasing an additional 293,710 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 420,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,823,000 after purchasing an additional 268,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,522,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares during the period.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

