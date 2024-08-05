Oppenheimer Cuts Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Price Target to $13.00

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 10,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,830. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,405.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

