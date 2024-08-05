Oppenheimer Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $4,200.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,068.32.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded down $46.13 on Friday, hitting $3,282.00. 149,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,196. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,872.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,692.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 237.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

