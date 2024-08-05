Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Down 6.4%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 9,249,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 22,917,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.33.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

