Orla Mining (OLA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Orla Mining to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter.

Orla Mining Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$4.91 on Monday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.31.

Insider Transactions at Orla Mining

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$207,438.00. In related news, Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov purchased 7,273 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$40,023.32. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00. Insiders sold 213,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,467 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Articles

