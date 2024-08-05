Orla Mining (OLA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Orla Mining to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter.
Orla Mining Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$4.91 on Monday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$207,438.00. In related news, Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov purchased 7,273 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$40,023.32. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00. Insiders sold 213,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,467 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.72% of the company’s stock.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
