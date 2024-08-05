Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Purchases 840 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 961.5% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 342,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,808,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $716,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,732,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $156.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day moving average is $161.58. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

