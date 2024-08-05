Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,606,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 183,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.77% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $99,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511,787 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.05.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. Research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACB. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

