Pan American Silver (PAAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.31. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

