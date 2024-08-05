Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) PT Raised to $32.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $93.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

BTU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $27.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $338,611,000 after buying an additional 2,473,286 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $178,118,000 after purchasing an additional 618,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,147,834 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $173,838,000 after purchasing an additional 273,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,190,141 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 483.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,769 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after buying an additional 1,677,448 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

