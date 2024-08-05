Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after acquiring an additional 142,801 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 9,603.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 9.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 296,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSO opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

