Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,798,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 179,518 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165,576 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $964,000.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $12.66 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.92%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

