PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $44.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.24 million. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

PFLT stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $728.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,370 shares of company stock valued at $162,895. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Stories

