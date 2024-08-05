Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ PR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,099,287. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

