Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $218,758,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $56,337,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3,457.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,919,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,247 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,108 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 3,186,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,225 shares in the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

