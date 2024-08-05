Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.99

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 261659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

PBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

