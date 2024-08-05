Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Up 1.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $46.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.02. 68,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 653,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

PPC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.