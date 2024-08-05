Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Up 1.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $46.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.02. 68,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 653,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.
PPC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.
